PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 187.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.75 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

