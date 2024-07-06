StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Kamada Stock Up 10.1 %

Kamada stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

