Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

