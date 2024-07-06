McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 621,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 208,819 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.