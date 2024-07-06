Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.