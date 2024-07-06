NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company's stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

