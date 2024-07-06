NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.10. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
