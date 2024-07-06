Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 1.4 %

OVBC stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

