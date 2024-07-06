StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.07 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $496,296.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
