Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Price Performance

LON:HSW opened at GBX 160 ($2.02) on Friday. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.55. The firm has a market cap of £199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,333.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Hostelworld Group

In related news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £402,247.46 ($508,787.58). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

