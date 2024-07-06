Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
