Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 612,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

