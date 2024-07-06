RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.10 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

