Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 1,052 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.28) to GBX 1,052 ($13.31) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,220 ($15.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.72) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 978.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 809.60 ($10.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas purchased 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,771.76). 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

