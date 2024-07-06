Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.25 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

