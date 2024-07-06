Needham & Company LLC Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $5.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.59.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $971.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Taboola.com by 238.1% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 884,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 622,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.