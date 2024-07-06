Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.05 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

