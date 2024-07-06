Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
