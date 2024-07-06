Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

