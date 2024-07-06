Softcat (LON:SCT) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,490 ($18.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,950 ($24.66).

SCT has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital lowered Softcat to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($17.93).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,679 ($21.24) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,698.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,998.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.02), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($700,796.86). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

