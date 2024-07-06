51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.2 %

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.57. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

