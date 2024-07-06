Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 780,469 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Integral Ad Science worth $116,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. American Trust lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.57 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 957.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,213.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,875 shares of company stock worth $598,224 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

