Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 48,784 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.36% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $116,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -196.07%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

