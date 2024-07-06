Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 51,492 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,436,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $117,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $903.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

