Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.04% of Magnite worth $118,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $4,490,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,003,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $6,656,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

