NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,785,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.27% of NETSTREIT worth $121,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 304,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NETSTREIT by 18.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.02, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

