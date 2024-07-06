Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $120,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 173,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 70,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.87 million, a P/E ratio of -183.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

