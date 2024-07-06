Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 28,720 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,584,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Paramount Group worth $132,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 246,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

