Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,793 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $132,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

