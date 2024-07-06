Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Warby Parker worth $119,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 722,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 256,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

