Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $120,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

