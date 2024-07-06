The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,858,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $118,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $629.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.