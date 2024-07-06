Vanguard Group Inc. Has $121.25 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CTS worth $121,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $16,197,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $9,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $8,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CTS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 165.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $97,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,498 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,765. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CTS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

