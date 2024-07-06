Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $119,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,197 shares of company stock worth $2,169,560. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.19 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

