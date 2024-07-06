Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 700,499 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,174,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Paycor HCM worth $133,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.