Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.18.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.52. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$16.04 and a 1-year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

