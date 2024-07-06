United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

