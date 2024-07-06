H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
