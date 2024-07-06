Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 target price on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $253.97. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after purchasing an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

