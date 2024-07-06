Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
About Symbolic Logic
