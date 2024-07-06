Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.