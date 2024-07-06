Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

