Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $118.76 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,576,000 after buying an additional 379,589 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,375,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

