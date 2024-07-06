Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $314.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

