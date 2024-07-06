The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.