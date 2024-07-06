Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCLI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.