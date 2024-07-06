CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

CareDx Trading Up 4.3 %

CDNA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

