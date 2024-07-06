Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.24. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.