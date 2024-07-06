StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.