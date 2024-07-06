Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.