Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.