Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

