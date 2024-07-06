LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

